Federal Mandate Requires Masks on Public Transit

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is reminding its passengers about a federal mandate requiring masks whether on the bus or in one of its facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Transportation Security Administration last month implemented a Security Directive making failure to wear a mask a violation of federal law. The Security Directive also supports enforcement of the mandate.

The directive stipulates that masks do not include face shields.

Three exceptions apply: children under the age of 2, a person who has a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act which prevents them from safely wearing a mask, and for people whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty.

Metro Bus has masks available to the public at the Transit Center and on Dial-a-Ride and ConneX buses.

The Security Directive also applies to passenger railroads and other forms of public transportation.

