Federal Eviction Moratorium Expiring at the End of July

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota's eviction moratorium are expected to remain in place for another year.

The federal moratorium was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last September. Minnesota's moratorium has been in force since March of 2020 when Democratic Governor Tim Walz imposed it via executive order during the early days of the pandemic.

Legislative leaders announced a bipartisan ``off-ramp'' agreement on June 14. They say it will offer strong protections and clear timelines for people who owe back rent to secure rental assistance, which is paid directly to landlords.

