Federal Charges Filed Against St. Cloud Bank Robbery Suspect

Sherburne County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Waite Park man accused of holding up the Wells Fargo Bank in St. Cloud is now charged in federal court.

Thirty-five-year-old Ray McNeary is charged in U.S. District Court with bank robbery. He's currently being held in the Sherburne County Jail.

McNeary is accused of walking into the bank at 200 33rd Avenue South on May 6th and was upset over alleged fraud on his account. When an account wasn't found for McNeary, court records show he became more upset and 911 was called.

Court records say McNeary held five hostages for nearly nine hours while members of the FBI and St. Cloud Police Department negotiated with him.

According to the charges, McNeary used a pair of scissors to threaten the hostages and said they would die together, at one point telling one of the hostages he would use them as a shield.

During the course of the standoff, four of the hostages were released. Around 10:30 p.m., the last person being held made their escape and officers entered the bank and arrested McNeary.

No one was hurt in the incident.

