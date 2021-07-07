Bank Robber Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Prison

MOORHEAD -- A West Virginia man has been sentenced for robbing a bank in Moorhead.

According to court documents, on May 1st of 2019 53-year-old Robert Evans entered the Gate City Bank inside a grocery store, handed the teller a note that stated he had a gun.

The teller gave Evans $3,860 from the drawer and he left the bank.

Evans also admitted that on February 13th of 2019 he also robbed the Key Bank in Niagra Falls, New York.

In that robbery, he got away with $786.

Evans was sentenced to nearly six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to both banks.

Get our free mobile app

The Final Day of Moondance Jammin Country 2021