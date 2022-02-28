Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold.

Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."

"The irony is that we'll crave a cold beer after shoveling," Junkyard Brewing captioned the video. Many took to the comment section to voice similar sentiments.

"How I felt this morning," agreed one.

"This was me this evening after getting home from work and then looking and my snowed in driveway," affirmed another.

"Literally felt this to my core," said a third.

"The only thing worse than the plow coming by is the plow not coming by," commented one, wisely.

Junkyard Brewing Company is known for their new and experimental beer styles like Blueberry Blackberry Cherry Fruited Sour; Mega Munchies Imperial Stout conditioned on candy bars, vanilla and cocoa nibs; Berry Season Fruited Sour with blueberry and marshmallow fluff; and Primo Fudgerino double chocolate stout with chocolate syrup and vanilla. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host Guy Fieri was even spotted there the summer of 2020. Check out Junkyard Brewing's website and taplist here.

