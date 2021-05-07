Waite Park Man Formally Charged in Wells Fargo Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged a Waite Park man with 1st-degree aggravated robbery, five counts of armed kidnapping, and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the hostage standoff at the Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud.

After a standoff that lasted nearly nine hours, St. Cloud police arrested 35-year-old Ray McNeary who authorities say was holding five hostages inside the bank.

St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson says the incident started around 1:45 Thursday afternoon when McNeary, upset over a prior dispute, walked into the bank at 200 33rd Avenue South.

According to the charges, he referred to them as hostages and said they would die together, at one point telling one of the hostages he would use them as a shield.

All five employees who were being held inside the bank were able to get out safely.

McNeary was then arrested without incident at about 10:15 p.m.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says McNeary was uncooperative and refused to appear for his bail hearing. He's being held until another bail hearing scheduled for Monday.