February Spike Expected in Minnesotans Home Heating Bills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota's largest gas utilities are warning about sky-high heating bills because of the historic cold wave in the South and the state's stretch of subzero weather.

At a special meeting by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Tuesday, members were told February heating bills could be $400 more.

The additional charge isn't expected to show up on customers' bills until September and the cost would normally be spread over a 12-month period.

The spike comes at a time when past due bills continue to mount as both CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

