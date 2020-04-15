FDA Approves U of M’s “Coventor” Design

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota school has designed a new tool to help fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday the FDA’s Emergency Covid Authority approved the design of a new ventilator called the Coventor.

Governor Tim Walz says the inexpensive design created by a team from the University of Minnesota will help more ventilators get into the hands of healthcare professionals who need them.

It's a new, low-cost ventilator aimed at helping clinicians in settings where you can't usually get a ventilator.

The Coventor was funded by the university’s Rapid Response Grant. The specifications will be available online for manufacturers all over the world to produce the equipment.