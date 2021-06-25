FBI – Suspect in Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl May Be in Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The FBI has issued an alert concerning an Illinois murder suspect who may be in Minnesota.

Federal officials say 22-year-old Devontay Anderson is wanted for the murder of a young child and investigators have information indicating he may be in Minnesota or Wisconsin. An arrest warrant has been issued charging him with first-degree murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

FBI photos

Anderson, who also goes by Vontay or Moneybag, is accused of being involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old girl in Chicago. The FBI says Anderson and an associate allegedly fired guns at a vehicle in the drive-through lane of a restaurant on the afternoon of April 18th. Several of the bullets struck the little girl, while her father suffered a single gunshot wound and survived.

Anderson is described as black, about 5 foot 5 or 5 foot 6, 150 to 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. The alert also stresses that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

