Fatal Waite Park Car Fire Under Investigation

WAITE PARK -- An investigation continues into a fatal car fire early Monday morning.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Waite Park police and fire responded to a car fire in the 1500 block of county road six.

Waite Park Police say a car was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived. Once the flames were put out, a body was found inside the vehicle, but the body and vehicle were damaged to the point where neither the vehicle nor the body could be identified.

The body has now been identified, but the name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation by the Waite Park Police is being assisted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.