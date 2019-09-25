Fargo-Based Bank Opening Two St. Cloud Area Branches

ST. CLOUD -- A Fargo-based bank is opening two new branches in the St. Cloud area next spring.

Gate City Bank will launch two new locations in March. According to a press release, the banks will be located at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids and Cashwise in Waite Park.

“We are excited to invest in Sauk Rapids and Waite Park. Focusing on ways to support and invest in communities has resulted in steady growth and the ability to give back for over 96 years,” said Steve Swiontek, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board at Gate City Bank.

With the expansion, the bank will have a total of 40 branches throughout 21 communities in central Minnesota and North Dakota.