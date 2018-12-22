Family of Missing Minnesota Hunter Still Seeking Answers

ST. PAUL (AP)-- The family of a man who went missing last month while hunting in eastern Minnesota is still hoping for answers.

Reports say Lee Peltier was accompanied by three friends while visiting Nemadji State Forest near Hinckley on Nov. 3. The forest encompasses nearly 93,000 acres in Pine and Carlton counties.

Peltier's family says the group purposefully split up while they were hunting to try and flush out some deer. The family says the 59-year-old was an experienced outdoorsman. He never returned to the group. He was reported missing the next day.

Hundreds of people helped search the area. No trace of Peltier was found.

Peltier's daughter Katie Nelson says not having answers is "like this big feeling of emptiness."