Family Fitness Series Kicks Off with Annual Pot O Gold 5K

SARTELL -- A series of 5K events is back for its 12th year. The Bernick's Family Fitness series kicks off with the annual Pot O Gold 5K on Saturday, March 12th in Sartell.

Organizer Evin Haukos says the event draws a lot of families.

Usually, we end up seeing around 1,500 to 2,000 runners. It's definitely a good size event.

The Pot O Gold 5K is at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell.

The second event in the Bernick's Family Fitness Series is called the Homegrown 5K on Friday, May 13th at Wilson Park.

It's more of like a 5K festival. We're hoping to have live music, local artists, a farmers market, you name it.

Later this year there will be the annual Rock Your Soul Trail Run and the Wishbone 5K. Registration for all races is just $5 and that includes a racer shirt.