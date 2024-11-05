Explore Minnesota’s Theaters

Minnesota has more theater options than most Minnesotans know. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlights to places in the state to find some culture.

In 2024, Minnesota spent $9.62 per capita on public funding for the arts, making us the #1 ranked state in public arts spending. That’s because Minnesotans have long valued the arts as part of a vibrant, thriving community, and nowhere is that commitment more observable than in the quality, breath, and depth of Minnesota’s theatrical landscape.

From long-standing institutions to upstart companies, Minnesotans are never at a loss for a show to go see, and no matter your taste (or age), there’s a theater producing work tailor-made for you.

REGIONAL / LOCAL PRODUCTIONS

GUTHRIE THEATER

Not only is the Guthrie Minnesota’s flagship theater and a feat of modern architecture; it’s the birthplace of the American regional theater movement. Founded in 1963 on the principle that the highest-caliber theater shouldn’t require a trip to Broadway, the Guthrie clinched the regional theater TONY Award in 1982. In 2006, the theater moved from its Loring Park home to a brand-new, 285,000-square-foot facility on the Mississippi River, designed by famed French architect Jean Nouvel.

The Guthrie is still considered the crown jewel of American regional theaters, attracting world premieres from the likes of Tony Kushner and Mark Rylance, and its stunning building is open to the public (whether or not you have a ticket to a show), including the iconic cantilever bridge and amber box.

Now producing a mix of Shakespearian classics, musical theater, world premieres, broadly appealing comedies and lesser-known works, any trip to Minneapolis should include a stop at this shining example of artistic excellence.

CHILDREN'S THEATER COMPANY

The only children’s theater in the nation to win the TONY award for best regional theater, Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theater for young audiences. With offerings for children of all ages (including as young as preschool-aged) across two stages, CTC has premiered Broadway-bound works like “A Year with Frog and Toad” and, more recently, the stage version of the Disney classic “An American Tail”.

THEATER LATTÉ DA

The Twin Cities’ premiere company for intimate musical theater, Theater Latté Da is located in Northeast Minneapolis’ vibrant arts district. Producing a mix of well-known favorites and bold new work, Latté Da is the only nonprofit theater in the nation that exclusively produces musicals, and has won the American Theatre Wing’s National Theater Company Award and multiple Drama Desk awards. You may have also seen the PBS broadcast of TLD’s original production, “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”.- link opens in new tab.

PENUMBRA

One of the nation’s first Black theater companies, Penumbra was founded in 1976 by Lou Bellamy and launched the career of legendary playwright August Wilson. Today, Penumbra’s mission has expanded to be a center for racial healing that nurtures Black artists and advances equity, which still includes producing a wide range of plays that celebrate and uplift the Black American experience.

GREAT RIVER SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

Minnesota’s largest and most recognized summer Shakespeare festival, Great River Shakespeare has been producing professional theater on the banks of the Mississippi for more than 20 years. Located in beautiful Winona, GRSF produces a June-to-July season of the Bard’s greatest works, perfect for a weekend getaway.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the Marine Art Museum’s one-of-a-kind collection, climb (or at least look at) Sugar Loaf Bluff- link opens in new tab., and grab one of the maple Long Johns that’s made Bloedown Bakery one of the country’s most beloved doughnut shops.

THE JUNGLE

Known for top-quality productions of bold, smaller-scale works, The Jungle’s cozy, glamorously lush theater, located in the vibrant Lyn-Lake neighborhood, is perfect for a date night. Led by legendary Minnesota actress and director Christina Baldwin- link opens in new tab., the Jungle also employs an artist’s cohort that includes Native actress and playwright Isabella Starr LeBlanc (from HBO’s “True Detective”), and Hmong playwright Katie Ka Vang, whose work has been seen at London’s Royal Court Theatre and Los Angeles’ East West Theater.

All tickets to the Jungle’s shows are available “Pay as You Are,” so audience members can choose their own ticket price based on their level of financial access.

CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATRES

No one does big, splashy musicals quite like Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Director Michael Brindisi’s keen eye for talent and attention to detail have kept this dinner theater at the top of their game for years and years after most dinner theaters ceased operations. Think less dusty dinner theater of yore and more new-school Broadway classics (“Jersey Boys”, “The Prom”, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) at production values and performance standards that rival Broadway tours.

Part of CDT’s magic is their longstanding team of behind-the-scenes artisans like costume designer Rich Hamson, whose show-stopping craftsmanship has been a part of the audience experience for years. CDT also has a second space where they host everything from comedy cabarets to drag shows.

THE MOVING COMPANY

The Moving Company is the reincarnation of the TONY-winning, much-missed Theatre de la Jeune Lune, which wowed local and national audiences with their visually stunning, wildly inventive shows from 1978 to 2008.

Company members Dominique Serrand, Steven Epp, and Nathan Keepers have continued to make their signature style of highly physical, European-influenced, sensory-driven theater, and their shows are frequently presented by partner theaters like the Guthrie and the Jungle.

If you’re ever lucky enough to be in town while a Moving Company show is running, don't miss it. And keep an eye out for their wonderful collaborations with the Minnesota Orchestra, which illuminate the history of classical music in a blended theatrical experience.

HISTORY THEATRE

A national leader in producing original, historical works, St. Paul’s History Theatre has been illuminating Minnesota’s past and present since 1978. Covering topics as diverse as the Orphan Train movement and the destruction of the Rondo neighborhood when Interstate 94 was built, the History Theatre takes a wide lens as they simultaneously entertain and educate.

History Theatre productions are always superbly performed, and never feel like a stuffy lecture, often illuminating the stories of those who have been historically overlooked.

DULUTH PLAYHOUSE

Founded in 1914, Duluth Playhouse is one of the nation’s oldest non-profit theaters, and the largest professional company in Duluth. Producing musicals on their mainstage and contemporary plays in their underground space, Duluth Playhouse proves that Minnesota’s commitment to high-quality theater doesn’t end when you leave the metro.

SIX POINTS

Founded in 1994 as Minnesota Jewish Theater Company, Six Points- link opens in new tab. produces theater rooted in Jewish content and culture. Producing contemporary works that range from one-person shows to musicals and a holiday play geared towards young audiences, Six Points aims to illuminate the American Jewish experience for all audiences.

Their new works initiative, Wellsprings, is run by the Broadway and film actor and director Robert Dorfman, who starred in both the original production of Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart” and Broadway’s “The Lion King” (as Zazu).

FAMILY-FRIENDLY THEATER

While CTC is the biggest theater for young audiences in Minnesota (and in the nation), high-quality arts experiences can be had all over the state. Youth Performance Company and Stepping Stone Theater are Twin Cities-based, while Stages Theatre Company performs out of the vast and newly renovated Hopkins Center for the Arts.

For families looking for something a little more out-of-the-box, Circus Juventas is a nationally recognized youth circus performing highly impressive shows reminiscent of Cirque de Soleil.

All of these organizations also provide classes, summer camps, and professional or pre-professional performance opportunities for kids who are interested in getting on stage.

BROADWAY & TOURING THEATER

HENNEPIN ARTS

Hennepin Arts is Minnesota’s largest organization hosting Broadway National Tours over their three historic theaters in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. In addition to their Broadway season, Hennepin Arts hosts concerts, stand-up comedians, and cabarets in their smaller venues.

THE ORDWAY

Saint Paul’s flagship arts venue, the Ordway, is the permanent home of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Schubert Club, and Minnesota Opera, as well as a touring house for theater, music, and a producer of the occasional original production.

IMPROV THEATER & COMEDY CLUBS

Did you know that Minneapolis is home to the oldest sketch comedy club in the nation? Founded in 1958, Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop (now stewarded by Hennepin Arts) has been making Minneapolitans laugh for over half a century. Minnesota’s commitment to comedy doesn’t stop there.

Those looking for improv (to watch or participate in) should check out ComedySportzwhile those who prefer stand-up should see what's happening at ACME Comedy Club or Comedy Club Underground.

It’s not just local acts, either; ACME often books big-name comics straight off sold-out runs at major venues like Madison Square Garden.