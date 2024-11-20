Explore Minnesota’s Holiday Attractions

photo courtesy of Dennis O'Hara with Northern Images Photography photo courtesy of Dennis O'Hara with Northern Images Photography loading...

The Holidays are a festive time in Minnesota and the state has many fun attractions. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to hit the highlights.

Holiday Light Displays

Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park transforms into “America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with 4 million lights at Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, popcorn and roasted marshmallows while marveling at the brilliant displays. Admission is free, but monetary donations, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are appreciated.

It’s also a marvelous time of year to visit Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato, featuring 1.5 million LED lights, animated displays, a skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa Claus, live reindeer, ice sculptures and more.

In the Twin Cities, the Winter Lights celebration at the Minnesota Arboretum enhances the beauty of its natural landscapes with outdoor light displays featuring flowers and wintry nature on an accessible and stroller-friendly half-mile walk. The GLOW Holiday Festival at CHS Field in St. Paul features more than 1 million lights, an ice palace and more.

Or hop in your car with some hot cocoa and see thousands of sparkling lights at drive-through displays at Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Baxter, Magic of Lights at the annual Winter SKOLstice in Eagan, Celebrate the Light of the World in Willmar or Sever's Holiday Lights in Shakopee.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Holiday Trains

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling into Minnesota Dec.10 - 16, with stops in more than two dozen Minnesota towns, including Annandale, Winona, Wabasha, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Alexandria and Thief River Falls.

In Duluth, the North Shore Scenic Railroad's Christmas City Express chugs along Lake Superior select weekends to and from the Duluth Depot, passing by Bentleyville along the way. While onboard, guests can enjoy carolers, hear a holiday story and visit Santa Claus.

See incredible holiday village displays at the Twin City Model Railroad Museum. They are celebrating their 90th anniversary this year. The museum’s collection of model trains has transformed into a winter wonderland. The lights inside the display area are dimmed and the buildings, streetlights, and trains create a warm glow and are buried in fake snow with Christmas lights and decorations.

Get our free mobile app

Holiday Events

Head north to the First City of Lights festivities in Bemidji to see more than half a million lights, complete with a 50-foot-tall, animated Paul Bunyan Christmas tree, live music, a parade, fireworks and more. Visitors can also tour illuminated homes and storefronts through the New Year during the Tour of Homes display contest.

Transport yourself to the North Pole at Santa Claus Lane in Excelsior. Located on 103 acres, this experience offers visits with Santa, magic shows, opportunities to walk a llama, a vendor market with local boutiques and makers, local food and drink vendors, and more.

Santa and his reindeer also pay a visit to the Holz Farm Old Fashioned Holiday in Eagan. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus is planning on swinging by the Taylors Falls Lighting Festival.

The popular Holidazzle celebration is back in downtown Minneapolis! Nicollet Mall will be transformed into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights, colorful shows, local food trucks, holiday shopping pop-ups, and more.

Feel like you’re in the middle of a holiday TV movie at Northfield’s Winter Walk celebration. The street is lined with hundreds of luminaries and festively decorated shops offering holiday specials.

European Christmas Markets

Stroll through a European-style Christmas market to find unique gifts and holiday decorations, or sample European-inspired dishes at the European Christmas Market at St. Paul’s Union Depot.

In Grand Marais, the Holiday Harbor Village Weekend includes sauna sessions by the water, opportunities to pet sled dogs, pottery show, unique holiday shopping, and more.

The halls of Minnesota’s historic homes are decked for the holidays. Tour the Mayowood Mansion in Rochester or Hubbard House in Mankato, see 25 decorated trees at Glensheen in Duluth or experience what the holidays were like 100 years ago at the Charles A. Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls.

In St. Paul, travel back in time to Christmas in 1910 on a tour of the James J. Hill House, or head over to the Comstock House in Moorhead to channel holiday traditions from the Victorian era.

Celebrate at holiday-themed pop-up bars at the Northern Starlight Express in The Depot at The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Travail Kitchen and Amusements in Robbinsdale, Jingle Bar at Lola's Lakehouse in Waconia, and Miracle- link opens in new tab. at PINZ in Oakdale to enjoy festive Minnesota-made cocktails in a kitschy holiday setting.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Holiday Shopping

Stroll through some of Minnesota’s most charming downtowns, find one-of-a-kind gifts from local shops and partake in festive holiday fun at Nisswa’s annual City of Lights Celebration, or squeeze in a visit to downtown Stillwater from Black Friday to New Year’s Eve to find carolers, horse-drawn wagonette rides, shopping deals, live reindeer and more.

If more than 500 stores and tax-free shopping aren't reason enough to visit Mall of America, several holiday activities will delight visitors, including the Holiday Music Festival in the Huntington Bank Rotunda and The Candy Cane Institute that hosts Santa and his special workshop.

In Shakopee, the popular Junk Bonanza vintage market is hosting a holiday pop-up with dozens of vendors. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s popular AppleHouse transforms into a festive boutique in November and December filled with seasonal décor, gifts, and gourmet treats.

Photo by Spencer Pugh on Unsplash Photo by Spencer Pugh on Unsplash loading...

You-Pick Christmas Tree Farms

Channel your inner Clark Griswold by visiting one of Minnesota’s you-pick Christmas tree farms. Each farm features its own personality, from quiet and peaceful to bustling holiday hubs with sleigh rides, family crafts, Santa Claus meet-and-greets and more.

Holiday Shows

Take in a holiday classic, including "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" accompanied by lunch or dinner at The Saint Paul Hotel, "A Christmas Carol" at the Guthrie Theater, or Loyce Houlton’s "Nutcracker Fantasy" at the State Theatre. The Minnesota Ballet adds a local twist (and a lumberjack) to the classic story with its performance of "The Nutcracker: A Duluth Tale" at the DECC in Duluth.

For the kids, catch "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis or "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical" at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. Circus Juventas is also presenting "Blizzard", a high-flying trapeze and acrobatics show featuring their award-winning youth circus school.

Holiday Teas and Treats

Sip tea and enjoy treats like warm scones, canapes, cheesecakes, tea sandwiches and more. Book tea time at the Lowell Inn in Stillwater, the Mad Hatter in Anoka or The Saint Paul Hotel. Get your fill of holiday sweets and treats and leave the baking to someone else. Visit a local bakery, café or restaurant to pick up locally made cookies, cakes and other treats this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.