Expect Success Ice Fishing This Weekend in Central MN

Ice Fishing is off to a great start in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions are good and the approximately 4 inches of snow we received Thursday won't adversely affect the ice. Schmitt believes this amount snow will actual help getting around because the ice will become less slick. He says we have more ice in Central Minnesota on area lakes now than we had all of last season.

Schmitt says ATVs are running on many central and northern Minnesota lakes. He says ATVs are not safe on every lake and all locations on lakes. Schmitt indicates walking on the ice is safe almost everywhere and in some locations north of here, trucks are driving on the ice.

The benefit of a good start to the ice fishing season is already being felt by bait shops. Schmitt says bait shops all over Minnesota were busy last weekend.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

The majority of people this weekend are likely to pursue crappies and walleye. Schmitt suggests finding walleyes near any type of structure like points, underwater flats, and weed lines. He says look toward traditional early season ice fishing areas. Schmitt says crappies are setting up near weed lines and basin areas. He says go to the deepest areas in lakes to find suspended crappies. Schmitt suggests fishing at sunrise and sunset for the most success. Northern pike can be found in 12 feet of water or less and sunfish will likely be in the weeds.

Schmitt had a chance to ice fish on Red Lake recently. He praised the fishing and encourages everyone to give the ice fishing a chance there if they can. Schmitt says ice fishing is also good on other large northern Minnesota lakes including Mille Lacs, Winnie, and Leech.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.