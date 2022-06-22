Exhibit Features St Cloud Women Sports Leaders

ST CLOUD -- The latest exhibit at the Stearns History Museum is all about local women in sports.

Taking the Ball in Their Own Hands, Women and the Road to Title IX is an online exhibit featuring 25 local women who excelled in their sports and paved the way for Title IX, the educational amendment the equalized sports for men and women.

Archivist Jessie Storlien says this exhibit is two years in the making.

It's something we've been working on for a while. It was the theme for our annual gala in 2019. So we had a staff member researching all the women who had been involved in sports in Stearns County, and we have like over 100 names. From that 100, we chose 25 of them to continue researching.

The online exhibit opens Thursday at stearnshistorymuseum.org.