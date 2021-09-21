Ex-Probation Officer Found Guilty in Murder of Realtor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Hennepin County probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

Jurors in Hennepin County on Monday found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of luring Monique Baugh to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019 and aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the victim who was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators say two men convicted in the case were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh's boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer.

Baugh's boyfriend was shot and wounded during an altercation after Baugh was kidnapped.