“Every Brilliant Thing” in Waite Park Friday Only!

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - If you had to make a list of everything that’s worth living for, what would be on it?

That simple concept sets up the powerful one-man show Every Brilliant Thing on stage this Friday in Waite Park.

Every Brilliant Thing follows the life of a child who must come to grips with his mother’s poor mental health and suicide attempts. The story spans decades and is performed by Minneapolis-based actor Chris Hayhurst.

Every Brilliant Thing is written by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe and is directed by Traci Sprague.

The Jackson Roeder Memorial Fund, Enterprise, and Miles Psychological Services are sponsoring the performance.

Great Theatre is proud to present this touring production. Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says the show was on the theatre's schedule before the COVID pandemic hit, and the theatre’s programming committee was very interested in bringing the show to the community when it became available. Schirmers says the topic of mental health and suicide are difficult to talk about, but it’s a role that theatre can play.

Theater in general is designed to be a space where we can listen, empathize, and learn. I think it's relevant; we're all impacted by this. Our community is impacted by this. (Every Brilliant Thing is) a way to learn about (what mental health) means and how we can support each other.

Every Brilliant Thing runs this Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre in Waite Park.

For more information on the show, and to get your tickets, find the GREAT Theatre's website here.

