March 28, 1926 - August 19, 2023

attachment-Evelyn Nelson loading...

Evelyn R. Nelson, 97, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Evelyn was born March 28, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN. She married Lester E. “Les” Nelson in Broadway Covenant Church, Minneapolis, MN. They lived in Minneapolis until 1977 when they moved to St. Cloud, MN. In 1987 Evelyn moved to her lake home near Bigfork, MN and spent the winters in Winter Haven, FL, moving back to St. Cloud in 1995. She was a member of Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Carl) Brady of Plymouth, MN; two grandsons, Robert (Christina) and Steven (Stephanie); five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Eugene, Madelyn, Henry and Helen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lester “Les” Nelson on March 28, 2005.