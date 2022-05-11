Evelyn M. Sandberg, 81, Rogers

August 17, 1940 - May 10, 2022

Evelyn M. Sandberg, age 81 of Rogers, MN, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, williamsdingmann.com.

Evelyn Marie was born to Frank and Doris (Armoto) Henneberry on August 17, 1940, in Richfield. She worked at Control Data for over 35 years. Evelyn opened her first antique shop in 1998 and most recently owned USA Antiques in Rogers until November of 2021. She will be remembered for her love of garage sales, bargains, and her dedication to her work. Above all else, Evelyn loved her family and would do anything for her daughters.

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her daughters, Tracy (Ronald) Macius of Princeton and Julie (Nicholas) Lessard of Princeton; and siblings, Janet (Ernie) Ogren and Shirley Mack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Sandberg; daughter, Kristin Lou; and siblings, Jim (Gloria) Henneberry, Jean (Dick) Keller, and Frances (Paul) Stevenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ruff Start Rescue at ruffstartrescue.org in remembrance of Evelyn.