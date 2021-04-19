Evelyn M. Moore, 79, St. Cloud

January 2, 1942 - April 17, 2021

Memorial services and celebration of life will be held at a later date for Evelyn Moore, 79 of St. Cloud who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Private family burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born January 2, 1942 in Minneapolis to Allen R. & Mildred (Fisk) Hayward. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from West High School and later attended Minneapolis Business College. She was married to Kenneth Moore and he died in 2001. She worked at Electrolux for 34 years retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud and was active in the Red Hatters club, and Whitney Senior Center, where she developed new and lasting friendships. She volunteered at St. Cloud Hospital and enjoyed spending time Bowling. She loved traveling and vacationing with her friends and family, she had a love for family and friends. She was a devoted and loving mother and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Halfmann of Chandler, AZ; son, Ty (Julie) Piontek of Laingsburg, MI; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2001 and son-in-law, Steve Halfmann in 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.