Evelyn “Evie” A. Thole, 78, Rice

January 14, 1943 - August 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Evelyn “Evie” A. Thole, 78 of Rice who passed away at her home on Monday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by Christian Mothers praying the rosary at 4:30 p.m.

Evelyn was born at home on January 14, 1943 in Graham Township for Richard “Dick” and Nellie (Rosenkranz) Dubbin. She married Bernard Thole on October 4, 1964 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. The couple made their home in Rice and farmed together. She was a hardworking farm wife. While Bernard tended to the cows, Evie showed her kind and loving side and cared for the calves. Evie enjoyed crafting and was very creative. She loved to fill the inside and outside of her home with flowers. Evie’s faith was also very important to her. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, where she participated in the Christian Mothers and was also a eucharistic minister. Evie will be remembered for being honest, sincere and always concerned for others.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Bernard of Rice; son, Shon (Chris) of Clearwater; daughter, Carmen (Bob) Ruhland of Arizona; grandson, Matt Vickerman; great granddaughter, Ellie Sailer; and brother, Percy (Lavina) Dubbin of the twin cities. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward, Melvin, Gerald, Herbert, Floyd, Ervin and John Dubbin; and grandson, Nicholas Chock.

Memorials are preferred to the Interstitial Cystitis Association. (www.ichelp.org )