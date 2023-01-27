Evelena “Evelyn” M. Hansen, 84, Eden Valley

July 9, 1938 - January 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Evelena “Evelyn” M. Hansen, age 84, who passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her residence. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf and Rev. Aaron Nett will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Evelyn was born July 9, 1938 in Watkins (Luxemburg Township) to Albert & Minnie (Hesse) Dockendorf. Evelyn worked hard her entire life. Her days were busy with duties on the farm, gardening, canning, cooking, and raising 10 children. She always worked hard and passed that strong work ethic on to her children. She enjoyed the simple things in life, which included yard work outside, watching game shows, playing cards, spending time with family, shopping with a select few (hint, hint), and canning pickles or peaches just to name a few of her favorites. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She was committed to her weekly adoration hour, daily rosary, and mass. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to a visit from them…..and would have a hard time letting them go as she followed them outside, down the steps, and to the car saying goodbye. She will be dearly missed.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Donald of Reedsburg, WI, Melvin (Peggy Engler) of Paynesville, Jeffrey (Bonnie) of Cold Spring, Karen Schelonka (Mike Norstegard) of Randall, Butch (Jody Fletcher) of Richmond, Roger (Wendy) of Sumner, WA, Bernice Phelps (Dan) of Richmond, Richard (Jennifer) of Monticello, Gary (Teresa Schwab) of Phoenix, AZ, and John of Cold Spring; brother, Ernie Dockendorf (Betty) of Watkins; 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ervin, Clarence, and Norbert Dockendorf; and sisters, Viola Bischof, Suzette Krueger, and Eileen Hartung.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.