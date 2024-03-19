Eva V. Haglund, 93, Zimmerman

February 15, 1931 - March 16, 2024

attachment-Eva Haglund loading...

Eva V. Haglund, age 93 of Zimmerman, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2024. Visitation is one hour prior to the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Eva’s unwavering faith was the foundation upon which she built her life and guided her family. Her legacy is one of unconditional love and devotion to her family. She was the heart of the home, spending countless hours helping to raise her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; eleven of her siblings; and her infant son, Robert "Bobby" Haglund. Eva is survived by her children, Mark (Kristine Foster) Haglund of Zimmerman, Steven (Vicki) Haglund of Brooklyn Park, Thomas (Sue Zackman) Haglund of Ham Lake, and Mary (Michael) Gonrowski of Elk River; her grandchildren, Joseph (Kiersten) Gonrowski, Megan Gonrowski, Hanna Haglund, Nicole (fiancé, Grant) Haglund, Wyatt, Calleigh, Nathan, and Erik Haglund; and her brother, David Cicchese of St. Paul.

Eva will be deeply missed by her family, but her loving memory will continue to guide them.