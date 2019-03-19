Ethan J. Ergen, 17, Princeton

May 26, 2001 - March 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM for Ethan J. Ergen, who passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church on Friday. There will be a public visitation on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Refuge Church, 25620 4th Street West, Zimmerman, MN, from 4:00-7:00 PM.

Ethan “EJ”, son of Kevin and Lisa Shields-Ergen, was currently a senior at Princeton Public High School.

Ethan enjoyed playing the piano, reading, playing video games, and playing magic. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He was very close to his two sisters and absolutely loved hugs and kisses. His gregarious personality and sweet demeanor will never be forgotten.

Ethan is survived by his parents; sisters, Isabella and Gabriella; brother, Austin; and grandparents, Arnie and Jane Ergen.

Ethan was preceded in death by his two unborn siblings; grandfather, Donavan Shields; and great-grandmother, Gertie Thole; and many other relatives.