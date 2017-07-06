Esther U. Scheeler, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 1, 1930 - July 4, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty near Pearl Lake, MN for Esther U. Scheeler, age 86, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Esther was born in Sauk Rapids, MN on September 1, 1930 to Joseph and Isabella (Schueller) Midas. She married the love of her life, Raphael Scheeler on June 3, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Esther and Raphael lived in Pearl Lake for 15 years before moving back to the St. Cloud area. Esther spent her time as a homemaker raising her four children and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to old time music, dancing, and decorating her home. Esther especially loved to spend time with her family around Christmas and decorating for the holiday. Esther is described as a social butterfly and was affectionately feisty. She will be dearly missed.