Esther (Jenson) Olson, 96, formerly of Princeton

February 9, 1925 - August 20, 2021

Esther (Jenson) Olson, age 96 and formerly of Princeton, MN, went home to be with her Lord on August 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Esther was born to Andrew and Ruth (Howard) Jenson on February 9, 1925, in Glendorado. She was the first of her family to graduate from Princeton High School in 1943, even though she hated gym. Esther married Arvil Jerome Olson on January 1, 1944, at her family’s house on the farm. The couple was blessed with three children, Duane “Duke,” Sharon, and Roxanne. The couple farmed for two and a half years, before moving to Minneapolis, where Arvil worked in construction and Esther took care of their home and family. They spent many years living in the Robbinsdale area before moving back to Princeton in 1989. They were dedicated members of New Hope Free Church, Maple Grove Free Church, and Princeton Evangelical Free Church.

Esther enjoyed sewing, knitting, and was very active in her church communities. She and Arvil were inseparable and loved each other with their whole hearts. Above all else, her family was most important to her. Esther will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Esther will be deeply missed by her daughter, Roxanne (Paul) Youngquist of Chanhassen; daughter-in-law, Barbara Olson of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Andrew Youngquist, Amy (Nick) Kettner, Rob (Suzy) Youngquist, and Blake (Shelley) Olson; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Rebecca Lindstrom of Princeton and Lillian Roschford of Mankato; and sister-in-law, Ethel Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvil; children, Duane Olson and Sharon Fandrey; son-in-law, Leonard Fandrey; granddaughter, Chelsea Olson; great-granddaughter, Brynja Oyen (Olson); sister, Leona (George) Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Lindstrom, James Roschford, and Gale Olson.

A Memorial Service for Esther will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Princeton Evangelical Free Church, Princeton. Pastor Dan Osborn will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Santiago.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth, Becky’s Place Assisted Living in Eden Prairie, and Esther’s whole hospice team for their care and compassion.