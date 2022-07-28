Estelle “Stella” Johnson, 90, Rice

April 2, 1932 - July 25, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Estelle “Stella” Johnson, 90, of Rice who passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning.

Estelle was born on April 2, 1932 in Rice to Martin and Margaret (Binsfeld) Aschenbrenner. She married Darrell Johnson on July 22, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Stella lived in the Sauk Rapids/ Rice area for all of her life. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, was involved in the Ladies Aide and she also saw the importance of donating blood in her community when she could. She worked as a homemaker and farmed beside Darrell. With farming, came gardening, baking and hard work, though she never complained, as she enjoyed doing those things. She was creative, generous and practical. Stella always saw the beauty in life and she loved to be in the company of family. The coffee pot was always on at her house, and everyone was always welcome. She made sure to have a sweet treat like chocolate cupcakes or oatmeal chocolate chip cookies to offer her guests and she was sure to treat you like family. Stella also loved to host for the holidays, hosting a large Thanksgiving feast, Christmas Eve gathering, and 3 p.m. coffee every Sunday, as family was the most important thing in her life.

Survivors include her children, Allen (Brenda) Johnson of Sauk Rapids, Dorothy (Steve) Janski of Rice, Wayne (Michelle) Johnson of Sauk Rapids and David Johnson of Rice; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Benjamin, Amanda, Joshua, Scott and Sara; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie Wunderlich of St. Stephen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on April 26, 2002; brothers and sisters, Olivia Wolters, Florence Hall, Ed Aschenbrenner, Irene Goebel and Elmer Aschenbrenner.

Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.