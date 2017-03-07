Ervin Dale Kalkbrenner, 79, Litchfield

October 31, 1937 - March 5, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Ervin Dale Kalkbrenner, age 79, who passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his family. Rev. Joseph Steinbeisser will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Ervin Dale was born Oct. 31, 1937 in Litchfield to Clarence & Esther (Kelm) Kalkbrenner. He served four years for his country in the U.S. Air Force and was editor of the newspaper in the Air Force. Ervin Dale married Mary Alice Meyer on Nov. 5, 1958 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. He worked for the U.S Postal Service and farmed from 1963-1987, also drove school bus and was a member of Church of Our Lady. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a simple, kind man who treated others the way he wanted to be treated. Dale was very old fashioned and loved to rebuild Farmall tractors. He played Santa Claus in Litchfield for many years. Dale enjoyed spending time with his weekly coffee buddies at his best friends Gordy and Ann’s home.