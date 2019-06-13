Errors Erase Twins’ Comeback

The Seattle Mariners beat the Twins 9-6 Wednesday night at Target Field in ten innings. Minnesota falls to 44-22 on the season with the loss, but maintains a 10.5 game lead in the Central division, due to Cleveland's loss.

The Twins found themselves trailing 6-1 heading into the eighth inning before rallying to send the game to extras. Minnesota's comeback was capped by Byron Buxton's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

However, the Twins committed five errors in the game, including two that ultimately cost them the game in the top of the tenth inning.

The Twins and Mariners will wrap up their three-game series Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.