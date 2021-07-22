Ernest “Ernie” W. Thompson, 92, Sauk Rapids

September 23, 1928 - July 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ernest W. Thompson, age 92, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Ernie was born September 23, 1928 in Devils Lake, ND to Ernest C. & Ethel (Simon) Thompson. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952. Ernie married Barbara Helen Beam on June 2, 1954 in Royalton. They lived in St. Cloud prior to moving to Sauk Rapids in 1966. Ernie drove school bus for Larson Bus Service for over 30 years. He was known as “Erndog”. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where was involved in the Men’s Club and served as an usher. Ernie was a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254, and a member of the Order of the Purple Heart. He was very proud of his military service and two purple hearts. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, camping, trips to the casino, bus trips, and John Wayne and Chuck Norris movies. Ernie was a great Dad and provider who loved his family.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Helen of Sauk Rapids; daughter and sons, Sharyn (Richard) Hoium of Stacy, Gary (Colleen) of Sauk Rapids, David (Gretchen) of Ormond Beach, FL, Chuck (Stacy) of Sartell, and Tim (Theresa) of Mayer; sister, Shirley Whiting of Long Prairie; brother, Marvin; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nicholas Hoium; granddaughter, Sydney Thompson; brothers, Lester and Earl; and sister, Viola Grimsley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Eagles Healing Nest; 310 US 71; Sauk Centre, MN 56378.