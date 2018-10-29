Eric M. Tenvoorde, 33, St. Cloud

April 15, 1985 - October 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Eric M. Tenvoorde, age 33 of St. Cloud who died on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and the burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4PM-8PM on Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 10AM on Tuesday morning at the church. A prayer service will be held at 5PM Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Eric was born on April 15, 1985 in St. Cloud, MN to Deb Tenvoorde. He attended Cathedral High School where he was captain of the hockey team. He also played NAHL junior hockey for two years in both Missouri and Alaska. After playing junior hockey, he graduated from St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN where he continued to play hockey for four more years.

Eric began cleaning cars during high school at Tenvoorde Ford in St. Cloud, MN. After returning from college he worked his way up through Sales and Management at the dealership. Eric was passionate about all things hockey. He enjoyed playing, watching and coaching youth hockey in Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud. Eric was an eclectic hat collector who had a unique sense of fashion. He enjoyed following the Minnesota Wild, spending time with his family and friends at the lake, golfing, fishing, and hanging out with his dog, Mikko. Eric was also an advocate of cancer awareness. He had an affectionate smile and was very compassionate, always placing others first.

Eric is survived by his mother, Deb; sister, Sondra (Bryce Cash) Tenvoorde of St. Cloud, his best friend and dog, Mikko; aunts, uncles and cousins, Sandy Locken of Andover and her children, Kelsey, Jordan and Morghan Locken, Mike (Lily) Tenvoorde of St. Cloud and their son, Blake Tenvoorde, Brian (Missy) Tenvoorde of Sartell and their children, Kaylee and Cole Tenvoorde.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Kathy Tenvoorde and Elmer Dahl.

Eric was passionate about all things hockey. In his honor, please wear your hockey apparel to his services.