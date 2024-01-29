Enjoy Donuts & Talk With State Representative Dan Wolgamott February 6th

DONUTS WITH DAN

Are you in favor of our new flag design? Are you happy with the road construction that's being completed around the area? Are you worried about your quality of life as you get older because of taxes and other issues that might affect you or your loved ones as they age?

It's not every day that we have our State Representatives available to us, face to face, to speak on a one-to-one basis, but now and then, we get a chance to speak to them directly.

DATE AND TIME

State Representative Dan Wolgamott for District 14B will be holding a 'Donuts with Dan' event at the Great River Regional Library, on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 from 4 to 6 pm.

If you would like to attend, RSVP by sending an email to christopher.olendorf@house.mn.gov. Please make sure to put 'Donuts with Dan' in the subject line.

The event will be taking place in Room 268 at the Great River Regional Library.

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

Representative Wolgamott is asking anyone interested in this event, to RSVP with a time and a topic of discussion. According to a recent press release, Representative Wolgamott said, "I invite my constituents to join me for delicious donuts and quality conversations. I want to hear your feedback and answer your questions about the work I'm doing on your behalf at the Capitol."

If you cannot attend the event, you are always welcome to send your questions, suggestions, or concerns to Representative Wolgamott by emailing him at rep.dan.wolgamott@house.mn.gov.

For a weekly heads up on what's happening in and around central Minnesota, you can always tune in to 'From the Capitol,' on Wednesdays from 10:40 to 11 am on WJON AM 1240/95.3 FM or stream the program at www.wjon.com.

