Emmer, 100 GOP Lawmakers Sign-On to Texas-Led Election Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congressman Tom Emmer, one of the top G-O-P leaders in the U-S House, is among a large group of Republicans asking the U-S Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

Emmer, who represents the 6th Congressional District (Twin Cities northwest suburbs up to Saint Cloud), supports a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, contending that officials in four battleground states illegally changed rules on how those states choose their presidential electors.

Emmer says the integrity of current and future elections is at stake.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's Democratic attorney general, Keith Ellison, has joined a coalition of 23 states asking the high court to throw out the Texas lawsuit. Ellison contends there's no evidence of significant voter fraud and the Constitution grants states the power to set their own rules for presidential elections. Ellison says, “The people of America - including the people of Minnesota and these four other states - have spoken loud and clear: they have elected Joe Biden president."

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network