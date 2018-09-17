Embarass Woman Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS -- One woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Minden Township near Sauk Rapids Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was heading east on Highway 23 near County Road 25. At the same time, a semi-truck was heading south on County Road 25 crossing Highway 23. Troopers say the car struck the trailer of the semi and lost control and went in the ditch.

The driver of the semi, 23-year-old Angel Martinez of Plymouth was not hurt. However, the driver of the car, 80-year-old Loraine Jarve of Embarass was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.