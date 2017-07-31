Elwood R. Wade, 80, Orono

February 13, 1937 - July 29, 2017

Elwood R. Wade, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday with his daughter by his side. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.

Elwood was born on his family’s farm in Chokio, MN to Norman and Grace (Williamson) Wade. At the age of 16, Elwood joined the Military, where he honorably served for 12 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a telephone technician by AT&T for over 30 years until his retirement. He married Carol Feddema July 4, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Elwood was a great family man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Elwood loved sports, especially football and hockey, and he was a dedicated hockey coach. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, dancing, and an occasional beer. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.