Ellen J. Thurber, 90, Annandale

June 25, 1933 - September 14, 2023

Ellen Jean Thurber, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Havenwood of Buffalo.

A Memorial Service celebrating Ellen’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Ellen was born on June 25, 1933 in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Mary Jennis. She married Dewey Thurber on July 6, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN. Ellen spent many years working as a meat inspector. Ellen enjoyed shopping, going to garage sales, dressing up for Halloween, hunting, fishing, cooking, going for pontoon rides, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Ellen is survived by her children, Sandy (Thurber) Symons of Plymouth, Deb (Tim) Skaja of Annandale, Sheela (Brian)Gross of St. Cloud, and Scott (Nita Bonesteel) Thurber of Rogers; grandchildren, Brooks (Eric) Bjerke, Krystle Symons, Logan (Mackenzie) Gross, Lexi Gross, Wyatt Thurber, and Hannah Thurber; great-grandchildren, Grant, Ryan, and Josh Bjerke; and Sister, Pauline Jennis of Annandale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Dewey in 1998; sisters, Bernice Achman, Lillian Wichman, Doreen Brunsell; brother, Ernest Jennis.