Elk River Man Arrested, Charged in Drug Investigation

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was arrested last month in connection to a drug investigation in Sherburne County.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the Sherburne County Drug Task Force used a search warrant on August 28th, at a home in the 1000 block of Tipton Circle in Elk River.

During the search authorities say they found methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and other drugs inside.

The homeowner, 56-year-old Kenton Rasmusson, was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail.

Rasmusson has been charged with two counts of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.