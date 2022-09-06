Elizabeth “Betty” M. Hilsgen, 96, Clear Lake

November 19, 1925 - September 6, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Elizabeth “Betty” M. Hilsgen, 96, who passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. There will be a brief prayer service at 4:00 p.m. and burial will be private at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Elizabeth was born November 19, 1925, in Farming Township, MN to August and Elizabeth (Hagemeier) Janssen. She married Herbert Hilsgen on October 19, 1946, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. She was a Homemaker, caring for her family all her life but she did enjoy working at the Foley Bakery for over four years and one year at Coborn’s Bakery. Betty also enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and remaining independent.

Betty is survived by her sons, Dale (Debra) Hilsgen of Houston, TX, Robert (Melissa) Hilsgen of Sartell, Glen Hilsgen of Rockville, Bruce (Carrie) Hilsgen of LaSalle, IL; daughters, Yvonne (Dave) Rothstein of Sauk Rapids and Sheila (Virgil) Chavez of Las Lunas, NM; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by, her parents, husband, Herbert on March 14, 2003; daughter, Anita (Phil) Levandowski; brothers, John Janssen, Leo Janssen, and Ambrose Janssen; sisters, Ann Brown, Gertrude “Trudy” Schroeder, Walburga “Wally” Nohner and daughter-in-law, Sandra Hilsgen.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and to CentraCare Hospice for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Betty.