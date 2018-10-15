Electrolux Plans to Stay with Bankrupt Sears

NEW YORK (AP) -- Electrolux hopes to continue selling its appliances at Sears after the iconic American retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Electrolux said Monday that it has actively planned for the bankruptcy and other contingencies at the same time that it seeks other outlets that can sell its goods. The company gets about 10 percent of its revenue through sales of its products at Sears.

It said the bankruptcy filing, even though it has prepared for it, may lead to a material impact on business at Electrolux.