Election 2020: Stearns County Commissioner District 4

ST. CLOUD -- A former St. Cloud City Councilman is challenging a longtime Stearns County Commissioner for his seat this November. Jeff Johnson is running for the seat in District 4 against Leigh Lenzmeier.

Lenzmeier says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to deliver services differently through things like virtual meetings and online appointments. He's running for an 8th term because he loves serving the residents of Stearns County...

Politics, you would think, is all about talking and discussing ideas and so forth. Really, politics is about listening to peoples' concerns and trying to figure out if you can do something about it. Can you make some things better? But, you will be well-served and you will fill the function well if you shut up and listen.

Johnson says he's running for the county board because he feels that's where he can best serve the people of the community.

One of Johnson's proposals is an extension of the 2003 permit to carry law called the Minnesota Citizens Enhanced Protection Act...

This would be an optional advanced course that would have a very strong and emphasis on the shooting component. The 2003 Minnesota Citizens Protection Act provides the legal means to carry a firearm but in no way shape and form are a vast majority of those folks really qualified or proficient.

The 4th District serves a portion of south St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Clearwater, and Fairhaven.