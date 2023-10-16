Eleanor Angeline Piontek, 93, Sauk Rapids

June 4, 1930 - October 12, 2023

Eleanor Angeline Piontek, age 93, died Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

As per Eleanor’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Eleanor was born June 4, 1930 in Swan River Township, Minnesota to Louis and Wanda (Piotrowski) Kedrowski. She married Edward Piontek in 1952. During her life Eleanor worked in a retirement home. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church of Minneapolis and Christian Women at St. Helena’s.

A strong willed and humorous woman, Eleanor enjoyed summers at the cabin, flower and vegetable gardening and garage sales. She also faithfully attended church every Sunday.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Kelly) Barthel, granddaughter, Jenni (Jim Oman) Larson; sister, Doris Birchem; and grandchildren, Ahren and Gabriella Grinsell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Piontek, daughter Barbara Piontek, grandson Edward Larson, and brother-in-law Benedict Birchem.