Elaine S. Johnson, 78, Princeton

July 26, 1944 - August 24, 2022

attachment-Elaine Johnson loading...

Elaine S. Johnson, age 78 of Princeton, MN, passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Suite Living Senior Care in Ramsey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Steve Tischer officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Elaine Sharon Schmidt was born to Leonard and Dorothy (Stock) Schmidt on July 26, 1944, in Appleton. She grew up in Appleton and attended school there, graduating in 1961. Elaine attended the Saint Barnabas School of Nursing in Minneapolis where she graduated in 1965 and then married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Johnson. Chuck and Elaine moved to Princeton where they raised their four children and spent the rest of their lives.

A nurse for nearly 40 years, Elaine began at Princeton Hospital, but during her career also worked at the medical clinic, in home health care, and as the district nurse for Princeton Public Schools. In 1974, she organized and for many years following, led the Princeton Childbirth Education Program. She “enjoyed every minute of it.” She was honored and very proud to have volunteered many years in the Princeton Community. In 1994 Elaine went back to school at Bethel University and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1996 with her bachelor’s degree in nursing. After she retired, she continued to enjoy and love faith, family, friends, her community, and church.

Elaine is survived by her children, Marc (Tracey), Phillip (Jill), Christine (Kevin) Bottema-VanderWal, and Joni (Joe) Kurland; her grandchildren, Mae, Jacob, Joshua, and Casey Johnson, Katie, Ryan, and Luke Bottema, Chase and Bryce VanderWal, Alayna, Nate, and Emma Kurland; her sisters, Joann Sorenson, Lois (Roger) Koosmann, and Linda (Mark) Opsahl; brothers-in-law, Kermit (Nancy) Johnson and Thomas (Bonnie) Johnson; and many friends and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Chuck.