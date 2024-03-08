Elaine M. Ayer, 79, Sauk Rapids

May 19, 1944 - March 5, 2024

attachment-Elaine Ayer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Elaine M. Ayer, age 79, who passed away Tuesday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Elaine was born May 19, 1944 in St. Cloud to Loren and Evelyn (Faust) Patton. She married Frederick Ayer on July 10, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Elaine was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. She worked as a hairdresser for a short time and volunteered at Sauk Rapids Rice Public Schools. Elaine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, birds, squirrels, and cats.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Jeff (Kerry) Ayer of Kimball, Jim Ayer of Sauk Rapids, Jolene (Clint) Buhs of St. Cloud, and Heidi Ayer of Wyoming, MI; brother, Jerry Patton of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick in 2005; and sister-in-law, Mary Patton.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thank you to Good Shepherd and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Elaine.