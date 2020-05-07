Elaine E. Christopher, 76, Princeton

May 13, 1943 - May 5, 2020



Elaine E. Christopher passed away at home in Princeton on May 5, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer, one week shy of her 77th birthday.

Elaine Elsie Neske was born May 13, 1943, to Theodore F. and Lillian A. (Prahl) Neske in Princeton, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where her family had been members since the 1890s. Elaine attended country school near her family’s farm in Princeton Township and graduated from Princeton Senior High School in 1961. She attended both Mankato State College and St. Cloud State University and upon graduating, began her career as a high school English teacher.

On June 24, 1972, Elaine married John G. Christopher of Wyanett Township at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Elaine transitioned from teacher to homemaker, and together they raised two children, Stacy and Bradley. Elaine ultimately returned to education as a substitute teacher in neighboring school districts until she retired in 2019.

Elaine loved tending to her beautiful flower gardens together with her husband John. She loved many flowers, but hostas and especially daylilies were her favorites. She also enjoyed baking and cooking, especially preparing her grandmother’s old German recipe for hog’s head and oatmeal grits. Elaine shared her kitchen skills as a dedicated member of the pie bakers at Immanuel. And most of all, Elaine loved to dote on her five grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her husband, John; children, Stacy (Dam) Nguyen of Northfield and Bradley (Jaime) Christopher of Baldwin Township; grandchildren, Annika Nguyen, Lily Nguyen, Elias Christopher, Sierra Christopher, and Joshua Christopher; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roger Neske of Princeton.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who helped treat and care for Elaine during her cancer treatment.

Private graveside services will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. Memorials in honor of Elaine are encouraged to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Princeton or the charity of one’s choice.