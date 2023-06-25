Eichler, Scholten Win Granite City Days 5K

photo courtesy of Brad Veenstra/City of St. Cloud

Patrick Eichler and Addison Scholten were the top male and female finishers in the WJON/Coborns Granite City Days 5K run/walk held Sunday in St. Cloud starting and finishing near Lake George.  A total of 35 runners participated in the event.

Patrick Eichler and Addison Scholten (photo - Jay Caldwell)
Patrick Eichler of Madison, Wisconsin was the top overall finisher with a time of 17:15.  Addison Scholten of Brandon, South Dakota was the top female finisher with a time of 19:23.

photo - Jay Caldwell
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis walked the route and was the last person to finish the event.  Granite City Days events conclude today.

