Eichler, Scholten Win Granite City Days 5K

Patrick Eichler and Addison Scholten were the top male and female finishers in the WJON/Coborns Granite City Days 5K run/walk held Sunday in St. Cloud starting and finishing near Lake George. A total of 35 runners participated in the event.

Patrick Eichler and Addison Scholten (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Patrick Eichler of Madison, Wisconsin was the top overall finisher with a time of 17:15. Addison Scholten of Brandon, South Dakota was the top female finisher with a time of 19:23.

photo - Jay Caldwell

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis walked the route and was the last person to finish the event. Granite City Days events conclude today.