Edward J. Benner, 62, St. Cloud

July 31, 1958 - June 16, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Edward “Ed” J. Benner, age 62, who passed away Wednesday at his home.

Ed was born July 31, 1958 in St. Cloud to Fred “Fritz” & Mildred (Jansen) Benner. He married Wanda Colgrove on April 2, 1980 in St. Cloud. Ed lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area all of his life. He worked at Quad Graphics for 28 years. Ed enjoyed watching birds, gardening, classic cars, attending car shows, and collecting Hot Wheel Cars. He was a jack of all trades and would tinker and repurpose many things. Ed was strong willed, quiet, creative, caring, humble and helpful.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda of St. Cloud; sons, Kevin (fiancé Diana Hlinsky) of Gibbon and Steven of St. Cloud; sisters and brother, Ginny Plemel of Sauk Rapids, Marge Crosthwaite of Rice and Ralph (Lisa) of Long Lake; eight grandchildren with one on the way. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brothers.