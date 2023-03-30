Edward “Ed” R. Iken, 83, Sauk Rapids

February 11, 1940 - March 28, 2023

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Edward “Ed” R. Iken, 83, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Talamore Senior Living in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Edward Roy Iken was born on February 11, 1940, in Hawarden, IA to Eberhard and Esther (Schulz) Iken. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 – 1961. On August 11, 1962, he married Judy McCormick in Fairview, South Dakota. The couple lived in the Sauk Rapids area since 1967. Ed worked at Ferche Millwork and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ed enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was very hardworking and appreciative of others. Ed loved bird watching, and he hated squirrels.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughter, Eric (Kay) of St. Joseph, Chad of St. Cloud, and Jessie (Austin) Dando of Roberts, WI; grandchildren, Cole Iken, Dylan Iken, Lievie Dando, and Camryn Dando; and siblings, Dorothy (Donald) Van Wyhe of Ireton, IA, Helen Gilliam of Wilmington, NC, Melvin (Lynda) of Broomfield, CO; brother-in-law, Jack Keasler of Hayward, CA; and sister-in-law, Hazel of Winton, CA. Ed is also survived by the McCormick siblings and their families, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harvey and Ray Iken; sister, Mildred Keasler; and brother-in-law, Ray Gilliam.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Moments Hospice, the Talamore staff, and the VA.