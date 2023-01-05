Edward “Ed” J. Prom, 93, St. Cloud

November 16, 1929 - January 5, 2023

attachment-Ed Prom loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edward “Ed” J. Prom, age 93, who passed away on Thursday at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ed was born on November 16, 1929 in Mayhew Lake to Edward and Marie (Bromenschenkel) Prom. He was a dairy farmer and lived all his life in the St. Cloud area. Ed proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was involved in the Bowlus American Legion Post 642, St. Stanislaus Kostka Knights of Columbus Council 12604 in Bowlus, and was the Clerk for Two Rivers Township for 16 years. He had a strong faith and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ed was also involved in Koinonia Retreats. He enjoyed fixing and operating tractors and bobcats, helping others, and attending family gatherings. Ed was mechanically inclined, honest, humble, and never knew a stranger.

Ed is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Schoborg of St. Cloud, Hildegard Johnston of Medford, OR, Al (Marcie) Prom of Silver Lake, OR, and Jack (Judy) Prom of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Mary Prom of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Prom; sisters, Margaret Hansen and Lucille Zabinski; and brothers-in-law, Glen Johnston, Jack Zabinski, Ken Hansen, and William Schoborg.